(The Center Square) – Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul on Friday sent out a warning about bogus charities seeking to cash in on the coronavirus outbreak.
"If someone asks you to send cash, wire money, or donate by gift card, don’t do it," Kaul said in a statement. "Scammers might attempt to pressure you into donating immediately before you have time to do any research. A legitimate charity will welcome your donation at any time."
Kaul said scammers target people who want to help, but may not know how.
“Wisconsinites are generous, and I have no doubt that many, many people are going to be supporting organizations participating in coronavirus relief efforts," the AG added.
“If you learn about a potentially fraudulent request for a charitable donation, we ask you to contact the Department of Financial Institutions," he said.
The head of Wisconsin's DFI, Kathy Blumenfeld, backed up that sentiment.
“During these uncertain times, people are more vulnerable to charity scams,” Blumenfeld said. “With a little research and a few precautions, you can help ensure your donations go to organizations that are genuinely serving others, and help us identify potential charity scams.”
Both Blumenfeld and Kaul suggest researching a charity before making a donation. You can find more at DFI's website here.
The two also suggest searching for the charity on online, and entering the charity's name then 'scam' or 'complaint' to see what comes-up.