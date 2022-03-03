(The Center Square) – Two years of the coronavirus appear to have changed some of the attitudes toward public schools in Wisconsin.
The latest Marquette Law School Poll shows over half of voters in the state think schools in the state are worse than they were a few years ago, and nearly half say education standards are too low.
“A majority of respondents, 55%, say public schools are in worse shape than a few years ago, while 29% say they are in about the same shape, and 9% say they are better now,” pollsters wrote. “In August 2018, 44% said schools had gotten worse, 34% said they were about the same, and 15% said schools had gotten better.”
For learning standards, the poll says 47% of voters say the standards are lower than they should be. That’s exactly where that number was when the Marquette Poll last asked that question in 20014.
The poll shows a huge political difference on the question of who should have the biggest say in a school’s curriculum.
Pollsters say 56% of Republican voters and 43% of independent voters believe parents should have the biggest say, while just 9% of Democratic voters believe the same.
CJ Szafir with the Institute for Reforming Government is not shocked.
“The Marquette Law School Poll confirms what so many of us have been fighting for. Wisconsinites want parents to be in-charge of their children's education - not bureaucrats and special interests,” Szafir told The Center Square Thursday.
The poll shows that more than half of Democratic voters believe teachers should drive curriculum in schools.
Szafir and his group are driving the Parents Bill of Rights in Wisconsin that would spell out that parents are in charge of their kids’ education.
“As seen all over the country, parents are fed up with unnecessary school closures and curriculum that does not align with their values and have a renewed interest in finding a school that fits their child's unique needs,” Szafir explained. “It is concerning that only nine percent of Democrats agree [that parents should be in charge]. This represents a clear philosophical difference between the two parties about whether to empower parents. There's no question the progressive base is on the wrong side of history.”
The Wisconsin Assembly approved the Parents Bill of Rights last week, but it is almost certainly headed for a veto from Gov. Evers once it reaches his desk.