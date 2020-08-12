(The Center Square) – More than two-thirds of people in Wisconsin are OK with the state's mask requirement, but there is almost an even split on going back to school and getting back to normal.
The latest Marquette Law School poll asked voters about face masks, in-person classes, reopening businesses, and several other questions related to the coronavirus pandemic.
Face masks got the most support.
"Sixty-nine percent agree that masks should be required in all public places, while 29 percent disagree," pollsters said.
There are regional differences. People in Milwaukee, Madison and Green Bay support requiring masks in larger numbers. But, even in the Milwaukee suburbs and out-state areas, the poll shows broad support for a mask mandate.
The same cannot be said for questions of going back to school and getting back to business as usual.
The poll found that people are almost evenly split on whether to send kids back for in-person classes this fall.
"Forty-five percent say they feel comfortable letting students return to school in the fall and 48 percent say they are uncomfortable with reopening schools," though the pollsters found an interesting wrinkle in those results. "Among those with school age children at home, 53 percent are comfortable and 45 percent are uncomfortable."
The regional results are the opposite of the support for a mask mandate. Voters in Milwaukee, Madison and Green Bay overwhelmingly oppose going back to in-person classes, while most voters in the Milwaukee suburbs and the rest of the state like the idea.
It's a similar split on the question of keeping schools and businesses open if the coronavirus numbers continue to rise.
"Forty percent agree that we should keep schools and businesses open even if coronavirus cases rise, while 54 percent disagree with this," the poll states. "Among those with school age children, 44 percent agree and 51 percent disagree that schools and businesses should stay open if cases increase."
Support for keeping things open is higher outside of Milwaukee, Madison and Green Bay.
The Marquette Law School poll also asked voters if they support Gov. Tony Evers' handling of the coronavirus. Almost 60 percent of people asked said they did.
"Fifty seven percent approve of Gov. Evers’ handling of his job and 37 percent disapprove," the poll noted. "In June, 54 percent approved and 38 percent disapproved."
The poll was conducted Aug. 4-9. The sample included 801 registered voters in Wisconsin who were interviewed by cell phone or landline, with a margin of error of +/- 3.9 percentage points. There are 675 likely voters included in the poll, with a margin of error of +/- 4.2 percentage points.