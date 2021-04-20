(The Center Square) – Just over 40% of people in Wisconsin have gotten one dose of the coronavirus vaccine. Getting the other 60% of the state to get a shot, however, is proving difficult.
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services on Tuesday reported 2.3 million people, or 40.4% of the state, have gotten one dose of the vaccine. DHS reported 1.6 million people, or 28% of the state, has gotten both doses.
But DHS also reported that the total number of doses in the state fell last week.
Doctors and nurses administered 330,164 doses, compared to 418,733 the week before. Last week’s dose total was the lowest in Wisconsin since mid-March.
Dr. Ben Weston with the Milwaukee County Office of Emergency Management, said Wisconsin and Milwaukee have seen their vaccination numbers plateau.
“We’re seeing in Wisconsin and locally in Milwaukee County a slowing in individuals seeking out vaccines on a daily basis,” Weston explained Tuesday. “Currently in the county, about 38% of people have received one dose of the coronavirus vaccine. Now while that is on-par with the 40% of the state that’s received one dose, and 40% of the country that’s received one dose, that slowing means we must shift our strategy.”
Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett says the new strategy will include more walk-in clinics and more community-based clinics.
“We are trying to bring the shots to the people,” Barrett said.
It will take a week or so to see if the shift works.
Wisconsin’s coronavirus numbers have held steady for the past few weeks. DHS’ latest numbers put the state’s seven-day positivity-rate at 3.5%, with just under 300 people in the hospital across the state.