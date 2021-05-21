(The Center Square) – Wisconsin’s jobless rate is almost back to pre-coronavirus levels.
The latest numbers from the state’s Department of Workforce Development put the unemployment rate at 3.9% for April. That’s essentially where Wisconsin has been for months.
Gov. Tony Evers took to Twitter on Friday to say the numbers show the state is recovering.
“Even up against political games and obstruction, Wisconsin is moving forward,” the governor tweeted.
Wisconsin’s 3.9% jobless rate is lower than the national average of 6.1%, and much lower than that of neighboring Illinois which is at 7.1% for April. Most other Midwestern states have jobless rates just over 4%.
The new numbers are also striking because they show how far Wisconsin has come in the past year.
In April of 2020, the Department of Workforce Development said unemployment in Wisconsin hit 14.8%. The jobless rate in March of 2020 was 3.1%.
Republican lawmakers and business groups in Wisconsin says while the jobless rate is lower than a year ago, it can go lower. Both lawmakers and businesses say there are thousands of jobs available across the state. The two groups say over-generous unemployment benefits are keeping more people from getting back to work.
Gov. Evers tried to tie the improving jobs picture to his Badger Bounceback proposal.
“Just going back to the way things were before isn't an option. Let’s fix the big problems and bounce back stronger than ever,” the governor said on Twitter.