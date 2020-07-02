(The Center Square) – Wisconsin added 25,440 new unemployment claims in the week ending June 27, according to U.S. Department of Labor data.
That's a dozen more than the previous week’s 25,428 new claims and brings the total number of unemployment claims in the state to 223,245, down 2,179 from the previous week’s 225,424 total number.
California, Florida Illinois, New York, Pennsylvania and Texas posted the highest total unemployment numbers in the United States at, respectively, 2.9 million; 1.05 million; 676,328; 1.6 million; 814,330; and 1.3 million.
New unemployment claims in the nation dropped by 55,000 to 1,427,000 new claims from the previous week. The Department of Labor reports the total number of national unemployment claims is slightly below 18 million claims, significantly below the 43 million claims reported at the height of state shutdowns during the coronavirus pandemic.
All told, the U.S. economy added 4.8 million jobs in June, dropping the national unemployment rate to 11.1 percent.