(The Center Square) – People receiving unemployment benefits in the state of Wisconsin are cumulatively getting millions of dollars in extra money from the federal government.
The state's Department of Workforce Development (DWD) has released new numbers that show just how much more the federal unemployment enhancer is costing.
DWD said the state has paid out $481 million since the coronavirus began to shut down the state's economy in mid-March.
DWD said, over the same time frame, the department has paid out $869 million in Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation.
Workforce Development Secretary Caleb Frostman says that's a combined total of $1.35 billion.
“The benefits paid from programs like PUA are the added injection that our small businesses and independent contractors need to survive these unprecedented times,” Frostman said.
Some business owners in Wisconsin say the FPUC benefits, an extra $600 a week, are making it hard for them to find people willing to work as the state reopens.