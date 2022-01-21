(The Center Square) – Wisconsin is approaching its pre-pandemic unemployment numbers.
The state’s Department of Workforce Development on Thursday reported that the unemployment rate for December fell to 2.8%.
“Wisconsin reached a record low for both the number of unemployed workers and our unemployment rate, which is great news for our state," DWD Secretary-designee Amy Pechacek said.
Private sector companies added 5,300 jobs last month, with 4,800 of those in the state’s manufacturing sector.
Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce’s Kurt Bauer said while it is good to see fewer people looking for work in Wisconsin, employers continue to look for workers in the state.
“As the Wisconsin economy finally reaches pre-pandemic levels, employers unfortunately find themselves in the same place they were before COVID-19: facing a severe workforce shortage. While the Badger State outperforms the nation on the labor force participation rate, there are still tens of thousands of jobs that are going unfilled,” Bauer told The Center Square on Friday.
Meanwhile, Gov. Tony Evers celebrated the low unemployment rate.
“I’ll keep doing everything I can to bolster our state’s workforce and address the economic challenges facing our communities, whether it’s keeping more money in folks’ pockets as everyday costs go up, investing in childcare and community-led solutions for reducing barriers to employment, or continuing to work to bring skilled workers to our state,” Evers said.
Bauer said the governor needs to work with lawmakers to find a way to get more people working in the state. Even if that means getting more people to move into the state.
“Currently, more than 130,000 jobs are available on the Job Center of Wisconsin website, while fewer than 90,000 people are unemployed and searching for work. We simply do not have enough people to fill the jobs we have available,” Bauer explained. “That is why it is imperative that policymakers enact a talent attraction campaign to encourage more people to move to Wisconsin. We must also pursue other policy initiatives that will bring people off the sidelines and into the workforce.”
Wisconsin’s unemployment rate was 3.1% in January of 2019 when Evers took over as governor. It spiked to over 14% during the worst of the coronavirus layoffs.
The national unemployment rate for December fell to 3.9%.