(The Center Square) – There are a couple of hundred scammers among the hundreds of thousands of people applying for unemployment benefits in Wisconsin.
The state's Department of Workforce Development said it has caught just over 500 fraudulent claims.
"DWD has identified 342 unsuccessful attempts to access the system with a stolen Social Security number as of May 15," the agency said in a statement.
DWD also announced that it "flagged 171 claims as potential fraud with payments estimated to be around $26,000."
Wisconsin has paid out more than $1.1 billion in claims since mid-March, and has handled almost 1.5 million claims.
That means the fraud rate represented by the 513 cases flagged by DWD represent just .003 percent of claims.
Workforce Development Secretary Caleb Frostman said it's not the number but the mere existence of any fraud that is disturbing.
“During a time when so many are experiencing joblessness, it is unfortunate that some individuals are trying to take advantage of the crisis by committing fraud not only against the state, but our fellow Wisconsinites," Frostman said. "We are relieved that we have not experienced the same level of attacks as some other states and are proud that Wisconsin has been a leader at detecting fraud."
Frostman is asking anyone who sees fraud or knows of people collecting benefits that they should not be, to turn them in to DWD.
“DWD is working tirelessly to quickly get UI benefits out to those who need them,” Frostman said. “We must combat fraudulent activities so we may pay out legitimate claims and block those who seek to do harm.”