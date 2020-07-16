(The Center Square) – Wisconsin unemployment rose by 1,466 new claims last week, bringing the state’s total number of unemployment claims to 225,560.
The week-over-week unemployment tally in Wisconsin rose from 27,385 new claims in the week ending July 4 to 28,851 new claims in the week ending July 11, according to U.S. Department of Labor data.
The total number of state unemployment claims has risen from 225,560 claims for the week ending July 11, an increase of 7,007 from the previous week’s 218,553 claims.
Nationally, the advance figure for seasonally adjusted initial claims was 1.3 million, a decrease of 10,000 from the previous week's revised level. The advance seasonally adjusted insured unemployment rate was 11.9 percent for the week ending July 4, a decrease of 0.3 percentage point from the previous week's revised rate.