(The Center Square) – New jobless claims in Wisconsin in the week ending May 9 increased by nearly 700 from the previous week ending May 2.
Last week, 38,582 residents filed unemployment claims, an increase of 697 new claims from the week ending May 2, when 37,885 workers filed new claims.
Since restrictions on businesses were put in place to slow the spead of COVID-19, more than 36 million U.S. workers have filed for unemployment benefits, according to U.S. Department of Labor data released Thursday. That number represents 21.8 percent of the nation’s workforce.
Wisconsin’s additional unemployment claims in the week ending May 9, brings the approximate total of the state’s unemployed to 390,251.
The nation’s highest unemployment rates by state in the week ending April 25 were California with 27.7 percent unemployment and Michigan with 23.1 percent. Other states close behind Michigan are Nevada (22 percent), Pennsylvania (21 percent), Rhode Island (20.6 percent), Georgia (20.2 percent), Vermont (20 percent), New York (18.6 percent), Connecticut (18 percent) and Washington (18 percent).
Nationwide, in the week ending May 9, initial unemployment claims dropped 195,000 from the previous week ending May 2. Connecticut led all states with 298,680 new claims for unemployment. Oklahoma had the biggest drops in claims, with a 65 percent decline from the prior week.
Federal legislation enacted to respond to the near-total shutdown of most states’ economies made many people eligible for benefits who otherwise wouldn’t be, including the self-employed individuals, independent contractors and “gig economy” workers, like drivers for ride-sharing companies.