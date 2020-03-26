(The Center Square) – The economic fallout caused by the coronavirus pandemic includes an unemployment spike caused by government-mandated shutdowns of businesses throughout the Wisconsin.
The U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) reported 50,957 Wisconsin filed unemployment claims last week. Government figures indicate that number has increased from nearly 5,190 people filing unemployment claims reported March 14, a difference of more than 45,767.
Nationwide, the DOL reported its advance figure for seasonally adjusted unemployment claims of 3,283,000 for the week ending March 21. According to the DOL: “This marks the highest level of seasonally adjusted initial claims in the history of the seasonally adjusted series,” noting the “previous high was 695,000 in October of 1982.”
Wisconsin residents have been under a stay-at-home order in an effort to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus and nonessential businesses forced to close, so claims are expected to continue to rise.