(The Center Square) – As the nation emerges from lockdowns imposed in response to the coronavirus pandemic, new unemployment claims continue to decline.
The number of Wisconsin residents receiving unemployment checks decreased by 126 claims between the weeks ending June 13 and June 20. Advance claims for the week ending June 20 were 225,199 claims, compared to 238,528 claims the week ending June 13.
The decrease represents a 6.5 percent drop.
According to U.S. Department of Labor data released Thursday morning, 126 fewer Wisconsin residents filed new unemployment claims in the week ending June 20 than the previous week.
DOL data reports 25,417 Wisconsin residents filed new unemployment claims last week, compared to 25,543 claims filed the week ending June 13.
Nationally, new claims for the week June 20 also declined. The advance figure for seasonally adjusted initial claims was 1,480,000, a decrease of 60,000 claims from the previous week's revised level.
As of June 20, the DOL reports, approximately 19.5 million Americans continue to file for unemployment benefits.
The advance seasonally adjusted insured unemployment rate nationwide was 13.4 percent for the week ending June 13, a decrease of 0.5 percentage point from the previous week's revised rate.