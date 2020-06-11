(The Center Square) – More than 25,731 Wisconsin workers joined the ranks of the unemployed in the week ending June 6, bringing the total number of state residents filing unemployment claims to 281,794 since government restrictions were put in place to slow the spread of COVID-19.
Week-over-week, Wisconsin witnessed an increase of nearly 1,070 new claims from the prior week, during which 24,661 new claims were reported.
Nationally, new unemployment claims decreased 355,000 last week from the previous week’s revised level of 1,897,000 to 1,542,000, the 10th week in a row the rate of new claims fell from the previous week’s numbers.
More than 43 million U.S. workers have filed unemployment claims since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, according to U.S. Department of Labor statistics, though millions have returned to work as restrictions are eased.
Florida tops the list of states with the biggest decrease in week-over-week unemployment, a drop of 97,186. Next on the list is Texas and Georgia, which, respectively, witnessed decreases of 16,941 claims and 14,452 claims.