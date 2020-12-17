(The Center Square) – Wisconsin’s new unemployment claims last week dropped by 7,222 from the week ending Dec. 5, according to Department of Labor statistics released Thursday morning.
Initial claims filed in Wisconsin the week ending Dec. 12 were 14,478, down 33.3% from the previous week’s 21,700 initial claims.
Total unemployment claims in Wisconsin also dipped slightly last week. For the week ending Dec. 12, 96,831 total claims were reported, down 7,433 claims from the previous week’s 104,264 claims.
Nationwide, the DOL reported 885,000 new unemployment claims last week, which is the highest weekly total since September, compared to 862,000 new claims for the week ending Dec. 5. By comparison, the average weekly unemployment claims prior to the pandemic hovered at 225,000.
At present, 20.6 million U.S. workers are receiving some form of unemployment benefits.