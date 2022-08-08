(The Center Square) – The impact of the new Inflation Reduction spending package in Washington, D.C. depends on which one of Wisconsin’s U.S. Senators you talk to.
Wisconsin’s Republican U.S. Senator Ron Johnson voted against the Inflation Reduction plan, saying it will only make inflation worse.
“The Orwellian named “Inflation Reduction Act” will do no such thing. It will worsen inflation, supercharge the IRS to go after American families and likely drive the cost of energy up rather than down,” Johnson said in his own Tweet.
“It’s hard to overstate the damage and destructive impact of the self-inflicted wounds imposed on the American economy by the Biden Administration and its Democratic enablers in Congress,” Johnson added. “They are as detached from economic reality as they are from telling the truth. Giving bad policies a nice name will not prevent the harm they inflict on us all.”
Democratic Senator Tammy Baldwin voted for the $740 billion package over the weekend, and said it will make things better for a lot of people.
“Our reforms will close tax loopholes for big corporations, cut the deficit, and lower out-of-pocket costs for prescription drugs & health care premiums,” Baldwin said in a tweet Sunday.
She also said the new spending plan will move the country closer to the Democrat’s clean energy and climate change goals.
A number of liberal groups in Wisconsin took shots at Johnson over his vote against the spending package.
“When Wisconsin families need someone in Congress to be their champion and help reduce their health care bills, they can always count on Sen. Ron Johnson to be ‘Dr. No,’” said Wisconsin Campaign To Protect Health Care’s Dr. Ann Helms.
The group Family Friendly Wisconsin also jumped on Johnson.
“While we are grateful to Sen. Tammy Baldwin for her support in the passage of this bill, Sen. Ron Johnson unfortunately continued his pattern of ignoring the needs of working families by voting 'No' on this historic bill,” the group’s Brita Olsen said in a statement. “Wisconsinites deserve a Senator who fights for them, and Family Friendly Wisconsin knows it is past time for Sen. Johnson to go.”
The spending package now moves to the U.S. House where it is expected to easily pass with Democratic support, likely by the end of the week.