(The Center Square) – Most people in Wisconsin went to bed not knowing who won the state’s race for U.S. Senate.
Most major news outlets refused to call the race between Republican Ron Johnson and Democrat challenger Mandela Barnes.
But Johnson told his supporters early Wednesday morning that while there is no official winner, he said there’s no way Barnes can come back with the few votes that remained to be counted.
“I’m not going to declare victory until all the numbers are in, but I just want to give you guys the sense that this race is over,” Johnson told the crowd at about 1:15 Wednesday morning.
“I do believe, this time, that truth has prevailed over the lies, over the character assassination,” Johnson added. “But I will say it’s still a little close. And that’s a little depressing isn’t it?”
Johnson went to bed with a 39,000 vote lead.
The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel said as of 2:45 a.m. that 97% of precincts were reporting. There was a delay in some votes from Wauwtosa and some out-state counties.
Barnes’ campaign said they are not conceding the race. They said they are waiting for every vote to be counted.
Wisconsin’s race for the U.S. Senate was one of the nation’s most expensive, and one of the closest. It also came on the same night that Democrats comfortably won the governor’s race in the state.
Early returns show that Johnson out performed the Republican candidate for governor, Tim Michels, by about 3%.
Johnson supporters say he will officially declare victory later Wednesday morning.