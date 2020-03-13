(The Center Square) – The group that represents local leaders across Wisconsin hopes Gov. Tony Evers’ flood proposals are a "start."
The Wisconsin Towns Association said it supports the governor’s calls for new laws that would pump millions into flood prevention and flood recovery across Wisconsin.
“In recent years, towns throughout Wisconsin have been subjected to multiple flooding incidents that have destroyed public infrastructure and private property. The [governor's] package of bills would provide approximately $38.8 million to begin to more effectively address flood prevention, mitigation, and recovery," Wisconsin Towns Association Executive Director Mike Koles said.
Evers introduced a package of legislation this week that would have the state spend more, and pick up of the costs for local flood damage.
Koles said the governor’s legislation is worthwhile. But he said it’s just a start to the conversation.
"This is a promising start to what we hope to be a robust discussion on how state and local government can adapt to the unique weather patterns that have been impacting Wisconsin, Koles said. "In the coming weeks, we will be working with towns to prepare for any upcoming collaboration between the legislature, administration, and local government officials targeted toward effectively addressing this issue.”
A collaboration is the best that the governor and local leaders can hope for in 2020 because Wisconsin lawmakers are done for the year.
The state Assembly wrapped up for the year last month. The Senate did the same this week.
There are real flood concerns in Wisconsin. The National Weather Service has predicted major flooding along the Mississippi River this spring and summer. Forecasters say that means there will likely be major flooding along many of Wisconsin's local rivers and streams. There are already a number of communities that are seeing water starting to rise.