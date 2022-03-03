(The Center Square) – Schools across Wisconsin are getting millions of new dollars to help them afford school lunches during “supply chain challenges.”
The state’s Department of Public Instruction this week announced the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is sending Wisconsin $17 million to supplement the National School Lunch Program and School Breakfast Program.
“School food authorities are facing extraordinary challenges in responding to shortages and price fluctuations, and this funding will immediately help nutrition programs across Wisconsin serve the students who rely on these meals every day,” Superintendent Jill Underly said in a statement.
Every eligible school district in the state, as well as eligible private schools, will get a guaranteed base payment of at least $5,000. Many schools will see more money.
Brett Healy, president at the MacIver Institute, said it is telling that the Biden Administration is having to spend more money to solve a problem it created.
“When President Biden began his unprecedented tsunami of federal spending and printed money to partially pay for all of that spending, everyone knew that it would lead to inflation, higher prices, supply chain problems and higher interest rates,” Healy told The Center Square. “To say that this grant will resolve, as the headline suggests, supply chain problems our schools are facing or immediately help in any meaningful way feed needy students is another lie and an insult to the intellect of the American people.”
DPI did not say just what school lunch menu items are more expensive or hard to find because of the supply chain issues.
The USDA says groceries in the United States were 7.4% higher in January of 2022 than they were in January of 2021.
Healy said folks at home clearly see that, and certainly feel it.
“Now, the President thinks he can fool the American public again into thinking that by handing out even more taxpayer money, it will somehow lower their grocery bill, the price of gas and return the economy to what it was under President Trump. How dumb does the President think we are?” Healy asked.