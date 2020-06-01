(The Center Square) – Wisconsin's Supreme Court is going to take another look at whether more than 150,000 voters in the state will have to re-register to vote.
The court on Monday announced that it will hear arguments in the case first brought by the Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty that centers on voters who have either moved or never updated their addresses.
An Ozaukee County judge ruled last fall that Wisconsin law is clear – local clerks have to purge their voter lists within 30 days of someone's change of address. When the Wisconsin Election Commission refused to order local clerks to clean up their lists, the same judge ordered the commission and its members held in contempt. An appeals court later overturned that decision.
The Wisconsin Supreme Court deadlocked on the case once before. In January, the court ruled 3-3 on whether to immediately hear the merits of the case. Conservative Justice Brian Hagedorn sided with the court's liberal members in sending the case back to the appeals court.
The decision to hear the case will be the first time the high court will hear arguments about the state's election law, rather than the question of whether the case should move forward.
WILL President Rick Esenberg on Monday said the decision to hear the case was a long time coming.
"We are pleased the Wisconsin Supreme Court has agreed to hear this critical case," Esenberg said. "Recent months have made clear that state agencies, like the Wisconsin Elections Commission, must be held accountable when they ignore state law."
Outgoing conservative Justice Dan Kelly voted to hear the case, though he will not be on the court when it comes before the justices. The hearing won't be for at least 60 days.
The voter list case is getting a lot of attention in Wisconsin, particularly as the state looks to mail almost every registered voter in the state an absentee ballot application this fall.
If the court rules against the Wisconsin Election Commission, the voters will have to re-register before the November election.