(The Center Square) – Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Brian Hagedorn used a football analogy to explain why he ruled against President Donald Trump's final election fraud lawsuit in the state.
“Our laws allow the challenge flag to be thrown regarding various aspects of election administration,” Hagedorn wrote Monday. “The challenges raised by the Campaign in this case, however, come long after the last play or even the last game; the Campaign is challenging the rulebook adopted before the season began.”
Hagedorn once again sided with the court’s three liberal members, and dismissed the president’s case. The vote was 4-3.
Trump’s lawyers wanted to toss out nearly 200,000 votes in Wisconsin because of a number of technical violations. In the broad strokes of the case, Trump campaign lawyers said local election managers in Milwaukee and Madison violated state election laws regarding absentee ballots and votes from people who claimed to be indefinitely confined.
The lawsuit also took aim at the Wisconsin Elections Commission, who lawyers say encouraged the local election clerks to side-step state laws.
The Commission gave those clerks wide latitude in fixing incomplete ballots and in determining who is truly indefinitely confined.
The Elections Commission in March said local election clerks should investigate indefinitely confined ballots, but “they should do so using appropriate discretion as voters are still entitled to privacy concerning their medical and disability status.”
The Supreme Court’s three conservative justices said the court missed a chance to correct those kinds of mistakes and technical violations.
Chief Justice Pat Roggensack wrote in a blistering dissent that r“the court cannot be bothered with addressing what the statutes require to assure that absentee ballots are lawfully cast.”
She added the obvious contradiction between state election laws and what happened in November have left voters across the state suspicious of the state’s election system.
“A significant portion of the public does not believe that the November 3, 2020, presidential election was fairly conducted,” Roggensack wrote. “Once again, four justices on this court cannot be bothered with addressing what the statutes require to assure that absentee ballots are lawfully cast. I respectfully dissent from that decision.”
Roggensack said in her dissent that using the idea of laches, essentially the legal term for timing, is an easy excuse to deny the president’s lawsuit.
Hagedorn wrote in his opinion that timing is key to the heart of the case.
“The issues raised in this case, had they been pressed earlier, could have been resolved long before the election. Failure to do so affects everyone, causing needless litigation and undermining confidence in the election results,” Hagedorn said. “These issues could have been brought weeks, months, or even years earlier. The resulting emergency we are asked to unravel is one of the Campaign's own making.”
Roggensack countered.
“The majority does not bother addressing what the boards of canvassers did or should have done, and instead, four members of this court throw the cloak of laches over numerous problems that will be repeated again and again, until this court has the courage to correct them,” Roggensack wrote. “The electorate expects more of us, and we are capable of providing it.”