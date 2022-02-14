(The Center Square) – There was no talk about public health in the arguments for and against Gov. Tony Evers’ plan to release a list of businesses where someone tested positive for – or came into close contact – with someone who had the coronavirus.
The Wisconsin Supreme Court listened to oral arguments in the Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce vs. Evers case on Monday.
Lawyers for WMC, who want the list kept secret, and lawyers for both the state and the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, who want the list published, said the case is about open records.
“DHS’ release of these records has been held up for going on years now. And that should never have happened,” Assistant Attorney General Clayton Patrick Kawski told the court. “This court needs to keep its focus on the fact that this is a public records case.”
WMC sued DHS and the Evers Administration to block the release of a list of any and all businesses in the state with 25 or more employees where someone either tested positive for the virus or came into close contact with someone who had.
WMC said at the time that releasing the list would scare customers away, and cause irreparable harm to the businesses.
The Supreme Court wasn’t interested in that argument. Instead, the court conservative justices focused on government overreach.
“Would there be any stopping point as to what the government could access if they choose to?” Justice Annette Ziegler asked of the state.
“Does the DHS website advise the people of Wisconsin that if they go to their doctor because they are sick and they find out that they have COVID-19, are people advised that their doctors are disclosing their confidential medical records to the state?” asked Justice Rebecca Bradley.
Kawski said state law allows DHS to collect that data, but admitted that no one is telling the people of Wisconsin anything.
The justices also seemed bothered by the state’s argument that individuals can sue to stop the release of this kind of information, but WMC and other groups could not.
“In order to protect your confidentiality you need to personally file a lawsuit?” Ziegler asked. “That kind of defeats the purpose of confidentiality.”
The case dates back to 2020 when the coronavirus first appeared in Wisconsin, and has lingered for years. The justices are not saying when they expect to come to a decision, though their decision could be to simply send the case back to a lower court for more hearings.