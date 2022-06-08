(The Center Square) – Wisconsin’s nearly two-year-old list of businesses where employees caught the coronavirus could finally be released.
The Wisconsin Supreme Court on Tuesday ruled 4-3 that the state’s largest business group, Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce, cannot block the list's release.
The legal battle began in June of 2020 when the Department of Health Services began compiling a list of businesses that had workers or customers who tested positive for the virus.
WMC sued, arguing that releasing the list would do irreparable damage to those businesses.
The court, however, focused on WMC’s legal argument that challenged Wisconsin’s open records laws.
Liberal Justice Rebecca Dallet, wrote in her opinion that WMC didn’t have the right to challenge those laws.
"WMC's position would undo the legislature's choice to preclude pre-release judicial review in most circumstances," Dallet wrote.
Conservative Justice Annette Ziegler said the ruling opens the door to releasing more than just public information.
“The majority instead engages in a monocular view of one statute and makes no mention of the perhaps unintended consequences of its action. It closes the courthouse doors to anyone who may wish to challenge the release of personal medical information. This is an egregious error,” Ziegler wrote in her dissent.
“The majority has determined that because the government has gathered information from individuals' confidential records, that information loses confidentiality.”
WMC’s Kurt Bauer said in a statement that the ruling allows the state to weaponize any information it has.
“The governor’s attempt to shame and embarrass Wisconsin businesses is wrong, and the Supreme Court is equally wrong to allow it,” Bauer added.
It remains unclear if that list will be released.