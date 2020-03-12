(The Center Square) – The two candidates for Wisconsin Supreme Court spent their latest debate talking about corruption.
Or more to the point, liberal Dane County Judge Jill Karofsky spent most of her time at the Milwaukee Bar Association forum on Thursday accusing conservative Justice Dan Kelly of being corrupt.
"This is someone who has stood up in front of Donald Trump signs. He's been endorsed by Donald Trump," Karofsky said of Kelly. "He may as well stand up and say 'I got your back, buddy. I'm going to be there for you in November. Just keep me on the court.' That is corruption in its purest form."
Karofksy is upset that Kelly said he may listen to arguments over a legal challenge to 200,000 voters who have not answered questions about where they live. State law says they should be removed from the voter rolls, but the Wisconsin Election Commission has refused to act. A lower court judge in Ozaukee County in November ordered the WEC to remove the voters. An appeals court in Madison last month issued a stay in the case. The Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty, which brought the original legal challenge in the case, wants the state Supreme Court to take it up after the April primary.
Kelly, for his part, once again said the allegations of corruption in their race are largely political.
"The reason that there is a perception that this race is politicized is largely because of what my opponent does when she talks about the roll of the courts, and what she intends to do if elected to the court," Kelly said.
Kelly said the role of a Supreme Court justice is to apply law, as it is written, not as justices would like for it to be.
Kelly and Karosky have been locked in a nasty battle for his seat on the court. Conservatives hold a 5-2 majority on the court in Madison, but Democratic leaders and liberal activists have set their sights on the April election as a chance to claw back one of those seats.
Kelly has served on the court since his appointment in 2016. Karofsky has been a judge in Madison since her election in 2017.
Voters will pick one or the other on April 7.