(The Center Square) – Police in northern Wisconsin are not recommending charges against a Wisconsin state senator following a deadly car wreck last week.
Ashland Police say Sen. Janet Bewley, D-Mason, pulled out in front of a mom who was driving along U.S. Highway 2 last Friday, causing a wreck.
“The preliminary investigation showed that the accident occurred when a vehicle driven by Janet Bewley, age 70 of Mason, WI, pulled out from the entrance of Maslowski Beach to turn east onto US Hwy 2,” the police report read. “That vehicle collided with a vehicle that was westbound on US 2 driven by Alyssa Ortman, age 27 of Clearfield, PA. That vehicle then spun across the highway and was struck by an eastbound vehicle driven by Jodi Munson, age 45 of Mason, WI.”
Police say Ortman died at a local hospital, her five-year-old daughter died at the scene.
Ashland Police say it does not appear that alcohol was a factor in the crash.
Bewley, who is the top Democrat in the Wisconsin Senate, was not injured. Her office issued a statement on Monday.
“Senator Bewley was involved in a three-vehicle accident in Ashland, Wisconsin on Friday, July 22nd. Tragically, two people lost their lives. This is a heartbreaking event for the community. Our thoughts and prayers are focused on the individuals involved, their families and their loved ones,” the statement read. “A police investigation is ongoing. Out of respect for that investigation and the privacy of all the families involved, our office will be withholding further comment at this time.”
Ashland’s police chief told the local newspaper that he has not recommended charges in the case.