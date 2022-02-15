(The Center Square) – Wisconsin's Democrat governor is taking a victory lap in his latest State of the State address. Text from his speech indicates Gov. Tony Evers will tout the massive federal spending and Republican-driven tax cuts that have resulted in a record budget surplus.
The governor’s office released excerpts from the speech Tuesday afternoon. In it, Gov. Tony Evers tallies the billions of dollars he’s spent as part of Wisconsin’s coronavirus relief effort.
“We’ve invested $1 billion into supporting our small businesses, farmers, and tourism, lodging, and entertainment industries,” Evers’ speech states. I’ve also directed more than $100 million through federal pandemic aid to expand access to reliable, affordable, high-speed internet across our state.”
He also touts his farm recovery spending, and the $105 million his office has spent on road and bridge projects.
In all, thanks to the federal coronavirus stimulus packages, Evers had nearly $3 billion to spend as he sees fit.
The governor takes credit for the tax cuts and budget surplus that Republicans lawmakers created and he opposed.
“Last year, we provided $480 million in tax relief for Wisconsin businesses and families affected by the pandemic. Republicans and Democrats also found common ground, and I was glad to deliver on my promise to cut taxes for middle-class families by 15 percent by signing one of the largest tax cuts in state history,” according to the governor's speech.
Conservative groups are quick to point out that Evers actually wanted to raise taxes in Wisconsin by more than $1 billion in his last budget, and raise state spending by almost $3 billion.
Eric Bott with Americans for Prosperity in Wisconsin said the governor is touting “a tax cut his administration opposed to the finish. Perhaps the true state of the state is hypocrisy.”
The State of the State speech will also highlight the record $4 billion surplus that Republican lawmakers crafted over the past 10 years.
“A new report showed Wisconsin is projected to have a $3.8 billion surplus – that’s billion with a B – in our state’s checking account at the end of this biennium. And that’s not even including the more than $1.7 billion sitting in our ‘rainy day’ fund, which is the highest it’s ever been in Wisconsin state history,” the excerpts read.
The speech comes as the governor prepares to run for re-election, and is being seen as a blueprint for his campaign.
The governor will speak to lawmakers, and voters, at 7 p.m. Tuesday from the Capitol. State Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu will deliver the Republican response immediately following the governor's address.