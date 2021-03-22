(The Center Square) – Wisconsin’s only Black, Republican state senator says he is standing up for people of color with his plan to require convicted criminals spend their respective stimulus checks on restitution.
Sen. Julian Bradley, R-Franklin, wrote an op-ed at the Washington Times in which he explained that Wisconsin should not be “coddling criminals” by allowing them to keep their $1,400 checks for themselves.
“Democrats made it clear they're siding with lawbreakers, not with the victims of violent crimes,” Bradley wrote.
He and state Rep. Joe Sanfelippo, R-New Berlin, have a plan that would require anyone convicted of certain violent crimes and currently imprisoned to pay fines and restitution before they get to spend any stimulus money on themselves.
“Sadly, the tired attack that it is somehow racist not to coddle criminals has resurfaced in this debate,” Bradley added. “It is indicative of a completely skewed mindset toward racial issues. Liberals and the media want to make everyone think the word "criminal" is synonymous with ‘Black person.’ That isn't the case. We do no favors to Black people by unjustly enriching criminals.”
Bradley points out that in Milwaukee last year 74% of homicide victims were Black. This year, that number is 90%. But Milwaukee is just about 39% Black. Statewide, Bradley said Wisconsin’s Black population accounted for 18% of all sexual assault victims in 2019, but only make up about 7% of the population.
“The activists behind the radical push to "defund the police" conveniently forget that a disproportionate number of crime victims are nonwhite,” Bradley wrote in his op-ed.
Bradley’s plan is likely doomed. Even if he can find support for it in the legislature, there is almost certainly no way Gov. Tony Evers will sign it.