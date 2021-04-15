(The Center Square) – Liquor stores in Wisconsin have never closed during the coronavirus outbreak.
Sen. Andre Jacque, R-Depere, wants the governor to say churches in the state are just as important.
The Wisconsin Senate on Wednesday gave final approval to a plan that would declare churches in the state essential, and allow them to fully reopen.
“While facilities like liquor stores and abortion clinics were previously allowed to operate by public health departments as ‘essential businesses,’ churches and other places of worship were harassed and shut down,” Jacque said.
The Senate approved the proposal on a voice vote, meaning there was little or no opposition to the plan in the legislature.
Jacque said the idea behind the plan is to reaffirm people’s right to worship in Wisconsin.
“[This] initiative helps prevent government officials from using Covid-19 as an excuse to grab power at the expense of our liberties,” Jacque said. “A successful virus response requires communication and trust, not heavy-handed big government mandates.”
The Senate on Wednesday also approved a proposal that would prevent the state’s Department of Health Services from requiring vaccines, or vaccine passports.
Both pieces of legislation now head to Gov. Evers’ desk.
Jacque said he is hopeful the governor will sign them. That is unlikely, however, as Gov. Evers vetoed similar proposals back in February.