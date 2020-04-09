(The Center Square) – The top Republican in the Wisconsin Senate is calling the state's governor irresponsible for threatening to veto the proposed coronavirus aid package.
Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, said that Gov. Tony Evers is getting ahead of himself by promising to scuttle the package while it was still in the works.
“For almost a month we have been at work on a bill that includes essential provisions dealing with everything from Medicaid to the first week of unemployment. Millions of relief dollars are at stake for Wisconsin," Fitzgerald said Wednesday. "Suggesting he’ll veto the full bill publicly, while privately we’re still negotiating, is irresponsible."
Evers is angry that legislative Republicans want to include a guarantee allowing the state's Joint Finance Committee to trim state spending in the package.
Republicans say it is a hedge against driving the state budget into a deficit.
Evers on Wednesday said it is a step too far.
"We can’t have that as part of it. That’s too much authority in the hands of a couple people," Evers told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.
The $700 million relief package would give help to people on unemployment and send more money to Wisconsin hospitals, as well as help small businesses across the state.
The governor said it is a good start to see what Republicans are willing to agree upon.
Fitzgerald, on Wednesday, agreed.
"We’ll keep working with the minority party to put together a bill that can hopefully pass soon with bipartisan support," Fitzgerald added.