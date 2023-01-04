(The Center Square) – The top Republican in the Wisconsin Senate is talking about inflation.
Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu on Wednesday used his speech to the newly sworn-in State Senate to talk about the pressure that inflation is exerting on Wisconsin residents.
“There are challenges that we face. Challenges the people of Wisconsin expect us to tackle. Education, taxes, healthcare, public safety and our State’s infrastructure are all items that we need to address. Families and businesses are facing inflationary pressures. The rising costs of gas, groceries and energy are hurting Wisconsin families. The best way to help them out is by reducing their tax burden,” LeMahieu said.
Republicans in Madison have been talking about what to do about the state’s tax structure since the latest update on Wisconsin’s record-breaking $6.6 billion-dollar surplus.
LeMahieu says he wants to phase in a 3.5% flat tax in the state. But others are talking about eliminating Wisconsin’s income tax altogether.
“We have a chance to reshape our tax policies,” LeMahieu added. We can also take this opportunity to streamline and simplify interactions with State agencies. We look forward to finding solutions to difficult topics such as the mental health issues being faced by all too many of our friends and neighbors. We are in a good position to take bold and decisive action to ensure our best days remain ahead of us.”
LeMahieu also seemed to open the door to dealing with the rising costs that governments in Wisconsin face.
“As we go through the budget process, we need to understand inflationary pressures. This includes local governments, education, transportation, corrections and healthcare. Fortunately, we have set ourselves up with resources to address these needs,” LeMahieu said.
Democratic Gov. Tony Evers made finding more money for local governments, the often talked-about shared revenue, one of his top priorities during his inauguration speech Wednesday.
The top Republican in the State Assembly, Speaker Robin Vos, said last month he’d be willing to compromise on more money for local governments, but said he wants to see some spending or local government reforms in return.
LeMahieu ended his speech to senators with a reminder that Wisconsin Republicans delivered the state’s record surplus, and with a hope not to squander it.
“We need to remember why we are in our current position. We have worked on legislation to advance the best interest of Wisconsin while remaining fiscally conservative. We look forward to working with the Governor and Assembly to make sure that we not only provide transformational tax relief, but also solutions that benefit the great state of Wisconsin,” LeMahieu added.