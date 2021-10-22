(The Center Square) – Younger teens in Wisconsin could soon be able to work longer shifts.
The State Senate on Wednesday quickly approved a plan, SB 332, that would allow people under 16 years old to work until 9:30 on school nights, and work until 11 p.m. on nights when there is no school the next day.
“The idea for this bill came from a small business owner in town who ran into staffing issues during summer hours due to their young employees not being able to work past 9 p.m.,” Sen. Mary Felzkowski, R-Tomahawk, said.
Currently, younger teens can’t work past 7 p.m. during the school year, and 9 p.m. during the summer.
“Many other small businesses throughout Wisconsin rely on young people to fill out their workforce, especially within the tourism industry of the Northwoods. This will provide businesses with more flexibility when it comes to staffing, and more importantly, will allow young people to earn extra money and build a responsible work ethic,” Felzkowski added.
While there is broad support for the change, there is not universal support.
Sen. Bob Wirch, D-Somers, said he and the state AFL-CIO oppose the new work hours.
“Kids should be doing their homework and being in school instead of working more hours,” Wirch said in the Senate on Wednesday. “The [new] working hours have kids working right-up to the curfew. You’re going to have curfew violations with kids working right up until 11 p.m..”
Wirch said the plan moves Wisconsin “in the wrong direction.”
The legislation now heads to the State Assembly for a vote.
No one is guessing what Gov. Evers will do with the plan when or if it makes it to his desk.