(The Center Square) – New COVID-19 numbers from the Wisconsin Department of Health Service showed encouraging signs over the Memorial Day weekend.
The department says there were 1,188 positive cases on Saturday, Sunday and Monday. There were 20,676 negative cases reported over the same three days.
The numbers show Wisconsin's positive-test-rate fell from 6.8 percent on Saturday to 4.1 percent on Monday.
Overall, DHS reports that 15,584 people have tested positive for the virus since March. Another 193,379 have tested negative. As of Monday, there have been 514 deaths.
Currently, DHS says there are 422 people in the hospital because of the virus, 135 of them are on ventilators. Wisconsin hospitals have 1,273 ventilators on hand.
DHS reports that there are over 3,000 hospital beds available immediately, and another 11,000 beds that could be used for coronavirus patients.
DHS says Wisconsin can test more than 14,000 coronavirus samples a day.