(The Center Square) – More families in Wisconsin are getting a second chance at school vouchers.
The state's Department of Public Instruction on Thursday announced an agreement that will end Wisconsin's "one and done" voucher application process.
The agreement comes after the Olguin family from West Allis were denied a spot in the Parental Choice Program earlier this year. The Olguin family was $47 over the income threshold, but reworked their taxes to qualify. DPI said that didn't matter because their application had already been denied.
The Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty sued in May. On Thursday, DPI signed a memorandum of understanding that clarifies how parents can apply for the program again during open enrollment.
“DPI’s decision to abandon their illegal policy is a welcome one," WILL Deputy Counsel Lucas Vebber said.
The Olguin family wanted to send their youngest son to kindergarten at Heritage Christian Schools.
The President of Heritage Christian Schools, John Davis, said the agreement is a victory for parents and for school choice.
“We are very happy that the Olguin family will receive the school choice funding they were qualified to receive," Davis said. "It is satisfying to know that other parents who face similar circumstances in the future will be able to have their cases reviewed.”
Both DPI and the state's Department of Revenue are now bound by the agreement. It takes effect immediately.