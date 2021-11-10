(The Center Square) – Wisconsin’s Association of School Boards resigned from the national group responsible for sending a letter to President Biden in which it asked for help investigating threats from angry parents.
The WASB voted unanimously on Friday to withdraw from the National Association of School Boards.
"A core responsibility of local school boards is to promote community engagement and foster relationships," the WASB said in a letter to its member schools. "Unfortunately, the NSBA needlessly caused substantial controversy this fall, which has negatively impacted relationships among school boards, parents and community members."
The Association told it’s members that the national association’s actions “do not align with WASB policies and programs nor its mission to support, promote and advance public education.”
Rep. Jeremy Thiesfeldt, R-Fond du Lac, on Wednesday applauded Wisconsin’s school boards.
“I congratulate WASB on taking this tough stance and understanding that elected officials, even school board members, must be willing to take criticism for their actions just as well as they receive praise,” Thiesfeldt said.
The National Association of School Boards sent its letter at the end of September. It said anger, protests, and even threats from parents could be “a form of domestic terrorism and hate crimes.”
The WASB penned its own letter a few weeks later that expressed concern over threats to school board members, but also stated “citizen engagement is democracy’s bedrock.”
Thiesfeldt added: “To have a national education organization writing to the President that public school boards are facing an immediate threat from parents is a massive exaggeration without evidence and goes against everything our democracy stands for.”
Thiesfeldt said parents are at the heart of their local schools and should be in charge of their children’s education.
“Parents and taxpayers should have significant input in all matters of their children’s education,” Thiesfeldt said. “I would also suggest that they inform their member school boards that the best communication from constituents and parents is face-to-face and through a video feed.”