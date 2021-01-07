(The Center Square) – Wisconsin Republican U.S. Senator Ron Johnson says the questions about the November election cannot be swept under the rug.
Johnson, who led the U.S. Congressional opposition to the 2020 election result, released a statement late Wednesday night in which he completely condemns the violence at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, but said he will not stop pushing for answers about the election.
“I refuse to dismiss the legitimate concerns of tens of millions of Americans who have lost faith in our institutions and the fairness of our electoral process,” Johnson said. “Those who have lost confidence are not crazy. They are patriots who dearly love America and are alarmed by what they have witnessed over the last four years: a thoroughly corrupt FBI investigation of a duly elected president; a grossly biased media that has chosen sides and uses its power to interfere in our politics to a far greater extent than any foreign entity could ever hope to achieve; an increasingly powerful social media that censors news and conservative voices; and courts and election officials that usurp the constitutional authority of state legislatures in setting the times, places, and manner of holding elections.”
Johnson ultimately, however, did not vote to object to the election results in Arizona and Pennsylvania. He’d previously said he would not object to the results from Wisconsin.
Johnson said thousands of people showed-up in Washington, D.C. yesterday because millions of Americans truly believe that something was wrong with the November election.
“The first step in solving any problem is admitting you have one. My support for a bipartisan commission to address electoral concerns is meant to acknowledge the problem and highlight that having a large percentage of Americans questioning the legitimacy of our elections is a dangerous reality that must be addressed,” Johnson said. “This is not a problem that can be swept under the rug with the hope it will somehow solve itself.”
Johnson said states, Wisconsin included, need to restore voters faith in the electoral system before the next election.
“For the future unity of our nation, it is crucial that states properly shoulder their responsibility, take the action required, and alleviate any doubt that future elections will be fair and legitimate,” Johnson concluded.