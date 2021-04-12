(The Center Square) – Just a few days after Wisconsin’s current state superintendent wouldn’t commit to having all kids back in in-person classes next fall, her announced replacement essentially said the same thing.
State Superintendent-elect Jill Underly said on UPFRONT over the weekend that the state’s Department of Public Instruction is not going to tell schools across the state to fully reopen in September.
“I do feel that each school district is going to have to make that decision for themselves,” Underly said.
Almost every public school in Wisconsin is offering some in-person classes for some kids. But just how much in-person class time varies.
Milwaukee Public Schools are set to bring back younger students starting this week. MPS will phase students back into classrooms throughout the rest of the month.
But MPS, as well as Madison’s public schools, are not bringing all of their high school students back for in-person classes. It’s unclear if those students will be back at all this year.
Underly said DPI is instead focused on giving schools across the state guidance about the coronavirus.
“As far as mitigating spread, they say that masks (are) the number one way to do so. And I feel that is, that’s what we need to do to keep our buildings open. I think we should be wearing masks,” Underlie told UPFRONT’s host.
Underly easily won the race for state superintendent in last week’s spring election. She outspent her opponent nearly 4-to-1, and was boosted by nearly $1 million in outside political spending from liberal groups.