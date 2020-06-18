Virus Outbreak-Wisconsin Legislature

(The Center Square) – Wisconsin residents filed 24,978 new unemployment claims during the week ending June 13, down 69 new claims from the prior week.

The total number of unemployed Wisconsin residents is 263,521.

The U.S. Department of Labor noted four states with the greatest decrease of new claims over the week ending June 6: Florida (95,546), Texas (17,001), Georgia (13,909) and Michigan (11,454).

More than 1.5 million people nationwide filed new unemployment claims last week, down 58,000 new claims from the week ending June 6.

All told, 45 million unemployment claims have been filed throughout the nation after states imposed lockdowns to curb the spread of the coronavirus in late March.

That number has decreased significantly in recent weeks once states began relaxing restrictions. The U.S. Department of Labor reported the total number of unemployment claims at 20.5 million in the week ending June 13.

The national unemployment rate as of June 6 was 14.1 percent.

States reporting the highest unemployment in the nation included New York (18 percent) and California (16.2 percent).

