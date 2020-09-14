(The Center Square) – Twice as many college-aged people in Wisconsin have tested positive for the coronavirus than people in their 60s, 70s, 80s, and 90s combined.
Wisconsin’s Department of Health Services on Monday reported 23,038 positive tests among people ages 20 to 29. DHS also reported 10,598 positive tests among people ages 10 to 19. The vast majority of those 33,636 positive tests are likely among 18- to 24-year-olds on college campuses.
DHS on Monday also reported 15,606 cases in people ages 60 and up.
Since mid-August, DHS’s numbers show a spike in positive coronavirus tests among young people (ages 18-24) as college students reported back to campuses across the state.
During the same time frame, DHS reported a drop in positive cases among every other age group.
The spike in coronavirus positives among young people is not, however, being reflected in Wisconsin’s death or hospitalization numbers.
DHS on Monday reported 1,210 deaths since tracking the virus began back in March. Only nine people under the age of 30 have died since then. No one under age 20 has died with the coronavirus in Wisconsin.
By contrast, 1,067 people 60-plus have died in Wisconsin since March. The largest group of those people were in their 80s (344).
Monday’s report also noted that 313 people are in the hospital with the coronavirus, 93 people are in an intensive care unit. Those numbers are largely the same as they have been for months.