(The Center Square) – Get ready to hear more about Wisconsin’s holiday tree.
Gov. Tony Evers’ office on Wednesday said the tree will return this year. The theme will be "Hometown for the Holidays."
“The past two years have challenged our state and our country more than we ever could have imagined, but Wisconsinites have displayed incredible resilience and we have worked together to face some of these challenges head-on,” the governor said in a statement. “When we were facing some of our toughest days, one thing remained the same –the grit and tenacity of us as people and the strength we find in community and the place we call home. Home means different things to all of us, and we hope this theme will help us celebrate the strength, diversity, and beauty of communities right here in Wisconsin.”
The state didn’t put-up a tree last year because of the coronavirus, though a couple of lawmakers put up their own trees.
The seasonal tree has become a bit of a controversy each year under Governor Evers because he calls it a "holiday" tree.
Republican lawmakers passed a resolution back in 2019 to declare it a Christmas tree.