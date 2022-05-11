(The Center Square) – The investigation into Wisconsin’s last vote for president is on hold.
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos on Wednesday said he is pausing the investigation from former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman.
“We are pausing the investigation because it's not like we're going to keep looking into things we've already discovered," Vos told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.
Vos said he is placing the investigation on hold until a series of lawsuits are settled.
Judges in both Madison and Waukesha have yet to rule on the power that Gableman has, specifically whether he can subpoena witnesses and compel testimony. There are three other lawsuits dealing with open records requests in the case.
Democrats at the Wisconsin Capitol have called the investigation a partisan fishing expedition and a waste of taxpayer money.