(The Center Square) – Wisconsin’s performance in the 2020 election is getting top marks from one of the nation’s top election trackers.
The Election Performance Index ranks Wisconsin as the fourth best state in its review of the 2020 election.
The EPI scores Wisconsin well for voter turnout, the amount of voter information that is online, and the amount of data the Index was able to compile.
The ranking comes as Republicans at the Wisconsin Capitol continue to investigate the 2020 vote, particularly questions about the Mark Zuckerberg-funded Center for Tech and Civic Life and questions about voter fraud in some of the state’s nursing homes.
The EPI report doesn’t touch on any of that.
Instead the Index, which is managed by MIT’s Data and Science Lab and was founded by the Pew Charitable Trust, looks at electoral infrastructure and the administration of the 2020 election.
Wisconsin saw a nearly 76% turnout in November of 2020, which is better than the national average of nearly 68%. Wisconsin’s voter registration numbers from 2020 were just a bit higher than the national average as well.
Wisconsin was well above the national average for the number of military ballots rejected, with 3.75% of military and overseas ballots not being counted. The state, however, was below the national average when it came to the overall number of ballots that were rejected.
Wisconsin also came-in under the national average for the wait to vote in-person. The EPI said Wisconsin’s average wait time was just over six minutes, as opposed to the national average of nearly 12 minutes. Only Vermont (#1), Minnesota (#2), and Iowa (#3) were ranked higher in the index.
This is not Wisconsin’s first top-five ranking from the EPI. The state was ranked fourth in 2016, third in 2012, and second in the nation during the 2008 election.