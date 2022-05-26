(The Center Square) – There’s a predictable party split in Wisconsin’s reaction to the school shooting in Texas.
Republicans in the state on Wednesday said they want more cops in schools, while Democrats want new gun laws.
Republican candidate for governor Rebecca Kleefisch yesterday said she wants to expand the state’s school resource officer program.
“We can’t stop making our schools more secure. I’ll expand the program so more school resource officers can be in place – not removed like some misguided districts are currently proposing," Kleefisch said in a statement.
Another Republican gubernatorial candidate, Kevin Nicholson, said essentially the same thing.
“When and wherever possible, schools should be safeguarded by armed and professionally trained safety professionals – this means hiring more police officers and security guards who can continually train to handle weapons in a close-quarters environment, with a focus on safeguarding the lives of children in the face of a suicidal enemy," a Nicholson spokesperson said.
Governor Tony Evers, who is a Democrat, on Wednesday released a video in response to the shooting.
“We cannot accept that gun violence just happens. We cannot accept that kids might go to school and never come home. Our families are living in fear. Our kids are learning in fear,” Evers said. “In this state, we cannot accept policies and rhetoric that will make this problem worse while commonsense measures supported by an overwhelming majority of Wisconsinites go nowhere.”
He pressed lawmakers for new background checks and red flag laws.
“We’ve called the Legislature into a special session on universal background checks, and we’ve called for extreme risk protection orders to allow loved ones and law enforcement to ask for firearms to be removed from individuals who are a danger to themselves or others,” Evers added.