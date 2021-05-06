(The Center Square) – The Republicans who control the Wisconsin legislature are simply not going to spend as much money as Gov. Tony Evers wants to in the next state budget.
Lawmakers began the process of shaping the new two-year, roughly $80 billion spending plan Thursday.
“By the end of the day we will be working with a budget that Gov. Evers supported two years ago. That Gov. Evers approved two years ago,” Sen. Howard Marklein, R-Spring Green said Thursday.
The new budget is pretty much the same as the last state budget, but without the $1 billion in tax increases, the nearly $1 billion in new spending, and Medicaid expansion that the governor requested.
“As Wisconsin recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic and government-mandated shutdowns, we do not need a budget like the one the governor has proposed,” Rep. Mark Born, R-Beaver Dam, said. “No Wisconsin business or family would budget the way the governor has. And legislative Republicans will not either.
Democrats at the state Capitol are trying to portray the decision not to increase taxes and spending, or expand Medicaid as ‘blowing a hole’ in the new state budget.
“The Republicans are about to make a generational mistake by not expanding Medicaid,” Sen. Jon Erpenbach, D-West Point told reporters Thursday.
Gov. Evers said adding 90,000 people to Wisconsin’s BadgerCare program would result in $1.6 billion more in federal matching dollars.
Republicans and advocacy groups say expanding Medicaid would put the state on the hook for untold future costs, and is unnecessary because there is no gap of uninsured people in the state.
CJ Szafir, president of the Institute for Reforming Government, said Democrats are way out of line to suggest that not raising taxes, increasing spending, or expanding Medicaid is ‘blowing a hole’ in the state’s budget.
Szafir said it is Gov. Evers who is destroying Wisconsin’s finances.
“The Governor’s proposed budget takes a $1.8 billion dollar balance and in two short years turns that into a structural deficit of $1.3 Billion,” Szafir said Thursday. “Proposing massive tax and spending increases as families and businesses strive to emerge from the pandemic and the Governor’s economic closures could only be proposed – and endorsed – by people who have never earned a paycheck outside of government.”
Lawmakers began the budget-making Thursday. And final spending plan is supposed to be signed by the governor before the state’s new fiscal year starts in July.