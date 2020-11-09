(The Center Square) – The Republicans who control the legislature in Wisconsin say they want answers about what happened on Election Day.
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos. R-Rochester, said election "irregularities" will be investigated across the state.
"With concerns surfacing about mail-in ballot dumps and voter fraud, Wisconsin citizens deserve to know their vote counted," Vos said.
The questions come after Milwaukee delivered more than 100,000 votes to swing Wisconsin toward Joe Biden. A similar swing happened in 2018 and gave the state to Gov. Tony Evers.
Vos said voters need to be able to trust the electoral system, whether their side wins or loses.
"There should be no question as to whether the vote was fair and legitimate, and there must be absolute certainty that the impending recount finds any and all irregularities," Vos said.
Milwaukee Election Commission Director Claire Woodall-Vogg quickly condemned the speaker’s investigation.
"For the Speaker to separate out Milwaukee and insinuate that our election workers were not part of the well-trained and efficient operations that allowed Wisconsin to have election results in such a timely manner is absurd and insulting," Woodall-Vogg said. "Our Central Count was open, transparent, well-organized and made up of nearly 70 election workers from Representative Vos’s own Republican Party."
It’s not just the vote count, however, that is being questioned.
Sen. Duey Stroebel, R-Cedarburg, said there are questions about who voted, and who should not have voted that must be answered as well.
“For almost a year, the Wisconsin Elections Commission refused to clean up our voter rolls,” Stroebel said on Twitter on Monday. “This abject bureaucratic failure hurts the public’s faith in our election integrity during a critical time.”