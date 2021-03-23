(The Center Square) – There will soon be a lot more questions about the 2020 election at the Wisconsin Capitol.
Legislative Republicans on Tuesday took the first step toward an official investigation into claims of voter fraud or voter malfeasance.
“Over the past year, year and a half, we’ve heard allegations of improprieties. Specifically, state laws not being followed,” Rep. Joe SanFelippo, R-New Berlin, said.
Sanfelippo is the second in command on the Assembly’s elections committee.
Republican lawmakers have been demanding answers since news broke about questions just what outside political activists Green Bay did for the city’s election office.
That report said the activists all but took over.
“I think it’s in everybody’s best interest to be open and forthcoming in how our elections are administered throughout the state,” Sanfelippo added.
Sanfelippo said he hopes that election managers voluntarily appear before his committee, and answer all of the questions they are asked. But he said lawmakers are ready to issue subpoenas if necessary.
“I can’t honestly see why anyone would not want to answer questions or provide documents,” Sanfelippo explained. “This just gives us the necessary tools to move forward.”
Sanfelippo and other Republicans say their goal with their investigation is to restore trust in Wisconsin’s election system.