(The Center Square) – The Republicans who will craft Wisconsin’s next state budget are not worried about a recent prediction of a $2 billion shortfall.
The Wisconsin Policy Forum this week released a report that says a $373 million gap between state taxes and dedicated spending, as well as more than $600 million more in "unavoidable spending" will drive Wisconsin to a fiscal cliff.
“Our bare-bones tally did not factor in the projected expense of maintaining current services within Medicaid health programs – more than $1.1 billion over the next two years – or include additional spending on pandemic response, state aid to K-12 schools or local governments, prisons, or the University of Wisconsin System,” the Policy Forum wrote. “New spending in at least some of these areas appears inevitable, particularly in the case of Medicaid, and will add to the challenge substantially.”
All totaled, the Policy Forum claims Wisconsin lawmakers will need $2 billion to weather the “coming storm.”
Assembly Republican budget chief, Rep. Mark Born, R-Beaver Dam, said it is way too soon to be talking about a $2 billion shortfall or "unavoidable spending."
“It is too early to know with certainty what the next budget will look like,” Born told The Center Square. “The nonpartisan Legislative Fiscal Bureau will update revenue estimates in January and we don’t know what Congress will do yet, which are just two factors that could significantly impact the next budget. We don’t know for sure what the governor will do, but we do know he proposed raising taxes by over $1.1 billion last time prior to the pandemic even when the state had a significant surplus.”
Born is one of two co-chairs on the Joint Committee on Finance, the group that will actually create the next state budget.
Other top Republicans are dismissing the Policy Forums predictions as well.
Sen. Chris Kapenga, R-Delafield, said there will be lots of reports and suggestions between now and the spring.
“The Legislature works with the non-partisan Legislative Fiscal Bureau on fiscal projections related to the state budget specifically to stay away from politics, so anytime an outside organization does projections we may take it under advisement,” Kapenga told The Center Square. “We are aware that tax revenues may be below projections. Thankfully back in 2010, when I came into the legislature, we chose to begin setting aside a rainy-day fund during good years in case we ran into a situation like the current one.”
Kapenga said Wisconsin has about $760 million in the rainy day fund, enough to cover the projected gap between taxes and spending.
Born agrees.
“Republican budgets and policies that controlled spending and reduced taxes have contributed to the largest rainy day fund in state history and significant reserves that will help us weather the fiscal challenges in the next budget,” Born said.
Then there is the question of new spending.
“In the next budget, Governor Evers can propose billions in new spending, as he did in his last budget proposal, but it remains just that, a proposal,” Kapenga added. “The power of the purse still lies with the people through the legislature and we will continue to ensure we live responsibly within our means, just like families across Wisconsin need to do every day.”