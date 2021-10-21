(The Center Square) – Wisconsin’s new political map doesn’t look much different from the current map.
Republicans released their iteration of the Wisconsin districting map Wednesday. The new map maintains Republican majorities in both the State Assembly and the State Senate. It would also give Republicans an advantage in most of the state’s congressional districts.
“The public has had an unprecedented level of input and influence over the map-drawing efforts. We encouraged Wisconsinites to play an active role in the process, and their participation has fundamentally shaped the way the maps were drawn,” Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu said in a statement late Wednesday.
An outside review states the new map would give Republicans an advantage in 61 of Wisconsin’s 99 Assembly districts. Democrats would have an overwhelming majority in 20 others. The review says, ultimately, only 18 districts in the entire state would be competitive.
Democrats in Madison say the Republican-drawn map is “gerrymandered” and must be redrawn.
“The level of contempt by Wisconsin Republicans for democracy and the people of our state never ceases to amaze me,” Democratic Assembly Leader Gordon Hintz, D-Oshkosh, said on Twitter on Wednesday.
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, said the new map includes suggestions from Gov. Evers’ map-drawing panel, as well as Democrats across the state.
“The Legislature took into account plans submitted from citizens all over the state and considered submissions from the governor’s People’s Maps Commission, so we are confident these maps are fair for all Wisconsinites,” Vos said in a statement.
The Republicans, who control the legislature, look to approve the map next month. After that it will go to Gov. Evers who has promised to veto any “gerrymandered” map.
If the governor vetoes the map, it will either end up before a federal court or the Wisconsin Supreme Court. There are legal challenges to the map before both courts.