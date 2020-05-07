(The Center Square) – Most of Wisconsin's coronavirus cases have been identified in the Milwaukee-area, Madison and Green Bay. Republican lawmakers say there is no reason the rest of the state should have to suffer because of it.
Republicans held a series of news conferences Thursday to push for a regional reopening of the state.
“A regional reopening strategy not only makes sense, it is what several states are doing," Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester said. "You obviously shouldn’t treat Superior the same way you would treat Milwaukee.”
Vos said even Illinois is looking at a regional approach to restarting its economy.
The numbers from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services show that the vast majority of cases, testing, and coronavirus hotspots are all near Milwaukee, or in Dane and Brown counties. New numbers from DHS released Wednesday show there is one "facility-wide" coronavirus investigation in the 16 counties in northern Wisconsin. There are four investigations in the 17 counties that make up western Wisconsin.
“We know that a regional approach allows us to take measured steps toward accomplishing this goal without sacrificing the health and safety of Wisconsinites," Rep. Jim Steineke, R-Kaukauna, said.
There is pushback, however, to a regional approach, even from public health officials in areas where there are few coronavirus cases.
Lieske Giese, the public health director in Eau Claire County, said a regional reopening approach will make it much more difficult to track the coronavirus. She wants to see a reopening plan based on risk.
Evers also opposes a regional reopening, at least he has said, until he sees a plan from Republican lawmakers.
Vos said Thursday that's the wrong approach.
“We shouldn’t have a Republican plan or a governor’s plan, we need a Wisconsin plan that the entire state can get behind,” Vos said.