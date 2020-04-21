(The Center Square) – Within hours of Gov. Tony Evers' Badger Bounce Back proposal, Republicans in Madison came out with their own plan.
Eighteen Republican lawmakers signed-off on the four week plan to reopen the state's economy.
"The people of Wisconsin can simply no longer sustain the economic impacts of this shutdown and in order to survive we need to take a stand for the below measured approach to address this economic crisis," Rep. Cody Horlacher, R-Mukwonago, wrote.
Horlacher's proposal would start by immediately opening state parks, opening restaurant patios and outdoor seating areas, and open churches in Week One.
Week Two would have Wisconsin bring back up to 10 non-essential employees, have 10 customers per store, and reopen barber shops and beauty salons.
Horlacher's proposal for Week Three would allow for gatherings of up to 50 people, provided they all keep some social distancing.
Week Four of the Republican plan would essentially fully reopen the state.
Horlacher said the plan includes a caveat for people who are sick with the coronavirus.
"We call for protections for those with medically diagnosed underlying conditions who cannot work due to a concern for their health as it relates to COVID-19," the plan states. "We need to ensure they are able to remain at home as needed with the knowledge that their workplace will be ready for them when they are able to come back."
Evers on Monday introduced his Badger Bounce Back program which he says lays out the steps to reopen the state.
Most of the focus of Badger Bounce Back is on testing for the coronavirus, then tracing and tracking those cases. It is only after two consecutive weeks of falling coronavirus numbers (plus the added testing, tracing and tracking) that businesses can take steps toward reopening.
State Sen. Steve Nass, R-Whitewater, said Badger Bounce Back will "bounce more people into bankruptcy."
"Its details are not about bouncing back," Nass said. "In action, this decree will lead to permanent small business closings and bankruptcies."