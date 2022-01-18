(The Center Square) – Republican lawmakers in Madison want to get more people in the state back to work by making it less comfortable to stay on unemployment.
A handful of Republicans on Tuesday unveiled what they are calling the Stronger Workforce plan. It’s a series of bills that would change how unemployment benefits work and push the state’s Department of Workforce Development to be much more aggressive in rooting-out and punishing unemployment fraud.
“If unemployment is truly a safety net, and we want to protect the integrity of those programs, then it shouldn’t be available to just anyone. It needs to be [available to] people who are truly in need,” Sen Chris Kapenga, R-Delafield explained.
The package includes proposals to require people on unemployment not just look for work, but actually follow-through with job interviews. Another plan would take-away benefits for people who refuse job offers.
There are also provisions that would beef-up DWD, but would require better customer service and increase the agency’s fraud prevention efforts.
Lawmakers are also pitching a plan that would set Wisconsin’s unemployment benefits on a sliding scale.
“The scale would provide 14 weeks of unemployment insurance benefits when the state’s unemployment rate is at its lowest at 3.5%, and up to 26 weeks if the rate rises up to be above 9%,” Rep. Ale Dallman, R-Green Lake, said. “With the unemployment rate that we currently have, and the economy that we’re currently in, people don’t need a half-a-year to find a job.”
Wisconsin’s unemployment rate is currently sitting at 3%.
The Republicans say there are more open jobs in the state now than before the coronavirus outbreak. They also say employers across the state are doing all they can, but cannot convince some workers to return to their jobs.
“We’ve got a lot of high-paying entry level wages and then we have this large group of workers that have availability,” Kapenga explained. “And then we have this wall that it seems like the government has put in place.”
Like so many of the proposals from Republicans this year, the workforce plan is likely to pass the Assembly and Senate, but it faces an almost certain veto from Gov. Evers.
“We really believe this is an opportunity for the governor,” Rep. Tyler August, R-Lake Geneva, said. “He has an opportunity to show that he wants to help those who want to help themselves, that he wants to help businesses who are struggling to find workers.”